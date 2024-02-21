Home

MUL vs LAH Live Streaming PSL 2024: When And Where To Watch Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Online And On TV In India

Here are the details of when and where to watch Pakistan Super League 2024 match 7 between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars online and on TV.

MUL vs LAH Live Streaming (credit: Twitter)

MUL vs LAH Live Streaming PSL 2024: Mohammad Rizwan’s Multan Sultans are going to compete against Shaheen Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars in match 7 of the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan, on February 21. The Sultans are on top of the points table with consecutive. On the contrary, the defending champions have lost both their matches and would be eyeing to record their first win of the match.

Where To Watch The PSL 2024 match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars?

Fans can stream the Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars match on FanCode, the official broadcast partner for PSL 2024 in India. India. Unfortunately, there is no live telecasting of PSL matches in India.

Live streaming of PSL cricket matches is also available on Snack Video, Begin, Myco, Tapmad and Tamasha.

In addition, HBL PSL 9 (for sponsorship reasons), can be watched on Sky Sports and Sky Go app (United Kingdom), Fox Cricket (Australia), Willow TV (United States of America), Sky Sports NZ (New Zealand), Super Sport TV (Sub-Sahara and Africa), Flow Sports (West Indies), Tampad (Bangladesh and Nepal), Cricbuzz and Starzplay E-vision (Middle East and North Africa, and South East Asia), and Sports Central YouTube and Facebook platforms (rest of the world).

When and where is the Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2024 match happening?

The Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2024 match will be held at Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on February 21, Wednesday at 7:30 pm IST.

Squads

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Yasir Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Olly Stone, Mohammad Shahzad, Chris Jordan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Khan, Faisal Akram, Tayyab Tahir, Aftab Ibrahim

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Rassie van der Dussen, Lorcan Tucker(w), Sahibzada Farhan, Kamran Ghulam, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi, Zaman Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Imran, Ahsan Bhatti, Mirza Tahir Baig, Tayyab Abbas, Jahandad Khan, Salman Fayyaz, Syed Faridoun

