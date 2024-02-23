Home

MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2024, Match 9: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, 7:30 PM IST: Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans is set to take on Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi in match 9 of the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan, on February 23. Multans are at the top of the points table with three consecutive wins and on the other hand, Peshawar is at the bottom of the points table with two straight losses.

MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris

Batters: Reeza Hendricks, Babar Azam, Dawid Malan, Saim Ayub

All-rounders: Iftikhar Ahmed, Rovman Powell, Khusdil Shah

Bowlers: Luke Wood, David Willey

MUL vs PES Probable Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Yasir Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Mohammad Zeeshan, Waqar Salamkheil, Salman Irshad

Squads

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Yasir Khan, David Willey, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Olly Stone, Mohammad Shahzad, Chris Jordan, Usman Khan, Faisal Akram, Tayyab Tahir, Aftab Ibrahim

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris(w), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Mohammad Zeeshan, Salman Irshad, Waqar Salamkheil, Dan Mousley, Paul Walter, Arshad Iqbal, Khurram Shahzad, Mehran Mumtaz, Haseebullah Khan, Aimal Khan, Shamar Joseph, Arif Yaqoob, Umair Afridi

