MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2024, Qualifier 1: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans, 9.30 PM IST

MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2024, Qualifier 1: All You Need To Know

MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2024, Qualifier 1: Multan Sultan will lock horns against Peshawar Zalmi for the qualifier 1 match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2024 the match will be played at National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday, March 14, 2023. MUL are currently on number one in the points table tally as they won seven out of ten outings this season. Opener Mohammad Rizwan and Usman Khan flexed their stellar form in the tournament. Both the batters are in the tally of highest run-getter of the tournament. However, Multans have lost both of their games to Peshawar this season. Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Latest News, MUL vs PES, Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi Dream11, Multan Sultans Dream11, MUL vs PES, MUL vs PES Dream11, MUL vs PES Dream11 team, MUL vs PES Dream11, MUL vs PES Dream11 Team, Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Fantasy team.

MUL vs PES Dream11 Team

Wicket-keepers: Mohammad Rizwan(vc), Usman Khan

Batters: Johnson Charles, MUL vs PES Dream11, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Iftikhar Ahmed, Saim Ayub, Aamer Jamal, Chris Jordan

Bowlers: Luke Wood, Usama Mir

MUL vs PES Probable Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Haris (wk), Haseebullah Khan, T Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, A Jamal, L Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mehran Mumtaz, Aimal Khan

Multan Sultans: Yasir Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (C), Usman Khan, Johnson Charles, Iftikhar Ahmed, CJ Jordan, Tayyab Tahir, DJ Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali

Squads

Multan Sultans: Yasir Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Usman Khan, Johnson Charles, Iftikhar Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Tayyab Tahir, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Shahzad, Dawid Malan, Richard Ngarava, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Faisal Akram, Ali Majid, Aftab Ibrahim

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Haseebullah Khan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mehran Mumtaz, Aimal Khan, Asif Ali, Paul Walter, Arshad Iqbal, Salman Irshad, Waqar Salamkheil, Dan Mousley, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Zeeshan, Shamar Joseph, Arif Yaqoob, Umair Afridi.

