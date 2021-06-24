Dream11 Team Prediction

MUL vs PES, Fantasy Cricket Tips, PSL Final: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 9:30 PM IST, 24 June:

Both the sides – Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi – have been consistent throughout the season and hence find themselves in the PSK final. The final will be played on June 24 in Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Both sides are well-matched and have momentum on their side. It is expected to be a mouthwatering final. Also Read - ENG vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XI For England vs Sri Lanka, 11:00 PM IST, 24 June

Pakistan Super League T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ISL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, MUL vs PES Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, MUL vs PES Probable XIs Pakistan Super League T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL Final, Fantasy Playing Tips – Pakistan Super League T20, Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Team Prediction, PSL Final Dream11 team.

TOSS: The Pakistan Super League T20 toss between Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi will take place at 9 PM IST – June 22.

Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

MUL vs PES My Dream11 Team

K Akmal, M Rizwan, H Zazai, R Rossouw, J Wells, J Charles, U Asif, M Imran, S Dhani, I Tahir and W Riaz

Captain: M Rizwan. Vice-captain: U Asif

MUL vs PES Probable Playing 11s

Multan Sultans

Mohd Rizwan (c&wk), Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, Sohaib Maqsood, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Tahir, Sohail Tanvir, Blessing Muzarabani and Imran Khan

Peshawar Zalmi

Kamran Akmal (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Shoaib Malik, Jono Wells, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Amad Butt, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan/Sameen Gul and Rovman Powell

MUL vs PES Squads

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Obed McCoy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Muhammad Waseem

Peshawar Zalmi

Wahab Riaz (c), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller, Fabian Allen, Fidel Edwards, Haider Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Waqar Salamkheil, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif

