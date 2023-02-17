Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • MUL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi , Playing 11s For Today’s Match 5 at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, 8:00 PM IST, February 15, Friday

MUL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi , Playing 11s For Today’s Match 5 at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, 8:00 PM IST, February 15, Friday

Here is the Pakistan Super League Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MUL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, MUL vs PES Fantasy Cricket Prediction, MUL vs PES Playing 11s Pakistan Super League , Fantasy Cricket Prediction Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, Fantasy Playing Tips – Pakistan Super League.

Updated: February 17, 2023 2:02 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk

Pakistan Super League, Pakistan Super League matches, Pakistan Super League live, Pakistan Super League updates, Pakistan Super League matches today, Pakistan Super League , Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi team, Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi team, Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi fantasy team, Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi match, Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi live, Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi updates, Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Dream11, Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi dream11, MUL vs PES, MUL vs PES live, MUL vs PES updates, MUL vs PES dream11, MUL vs PES fantasy team, Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi
MUL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi , Playing 11s For Today’s Match 5 at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, 8:00 PM IST, February 15, Friday

MUL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League Fantasy Hints: Here is the Pakistan Super League Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MUL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, MUL vs PES Fantasy Cricket Prediction, MUL vs PES Playing 11s Pakistan Super League , Fantasy Cricket Prediction Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, Fantasy Playing Tips – Pakistan Super League. MUL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, Playing 11s For Today’s Match 5 at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan at 8:00 PM IST February 17, Friday.

Also Read:

TOSS: The Pakistan Super League match toss between Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi will take place at 07:30 PM IST.

You may like to read

Time: February 15, Friday, 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

MUL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris (vc)

Batters: Rilee Rossouw (c), David Miller, Babar Azam, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, James Neesham

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Usama Mir, Ihsanullah

MUL vs PES Probable Playing XIs

Multan Sultans (MUL): Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c&wk), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Khushdil Shah, Kieron Pollard, Akeal Hosein, Usama Mir, Amad Butt, Abbas Afridi and Ihsanullah.

Peshawar Zalmi (PES): Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c&wk), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Khushdil Shah, Kieron Pollard, Akeal Hosein, Usama Mir, Amad Butt, Abbas Afridi and Ihsanullah.

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 17, 2023 2:02 PM IST

Updated Date: February 17, 2023 2:02 PM IST

More Stories