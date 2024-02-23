Home

Here are the details of when and where to watch Pakistan Super League 2024 match 9 between Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi online and on TV.

MUL vs PES Live Streaming PSL 2024: Mohammad Rizwan’s Multan Sultans are going to compete against Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi in match 9 of the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan, on February 23. Currently, MUL are at the top of the standing with three straight wins and would like to stay in the position. On the contrary, PES are stuck at the bottom after two consecutive losses in their previous games.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Pakistan Super League 2024 match 9 between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi online and on TV.

Where To Watch The PSL 2024 match between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi?

Fans can stream the Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi match on FanCode, the official broadcast partner for PSL 2024 in India. India. Unfortunately, there is no live telecasting of PSL matches in India.

Live streaming of PSL cricket matches is also available on Snack Video, Begin, Myco, Tapmad and Tamasha.

In addition, HBL PSL 9 (for sponsorship reasons), can be watched on Sky Sports and Sky Go app (United Kingdom), Fox Cricket (Australia), Willow TV (United States of America), Sky Sports NZ (New Zealand), Super Sport TV (Sub-Sahara and Africa), Flow Sports (West Indies), Tampad (Bangladesh and Nepal), Cricbuzz and Starzplay E-vision (Middle East and North Africa, and South East Asia), and Sports Central YouTube and Facebook platforms (rest of the world).

When and where is the Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2024 match happening?

The Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2024 match will be held at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on February 23, Friday at 7:30 pm IST.

Squads

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Yasir Khan, David Willey, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Olly Stone, Mohammad Shahzad, Chris Jordan, Usman Khan, Faisal Akram, Tayyab Tahir, Aftab Ibrahim

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris(w), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Mohammad Zeeshan, Salman Irshad, Waqar Salamkheil, Dan Mousley, Paul Walter, Arshad Iqbal, Khurram Shahzad, Mehran Mumtaz, Haseebullah Khan, Aimal Khan, Shamar Joseph, Arif Yaqoob, Umair Afridi

