MUL vs PES Live Streaming, PSL 2024: When And Where To Watch Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Online & On TV In India

Here are the details of when and where to watch Pakistan Super League 2024 match 21 between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi online and on TV.

MUL vs PES Live Streaming, PSL 2024: Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans are set to compete against Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalami in match 21 of the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, on March 5. The Sultans have already made it through the playoffs and Zali are not way too behind a couple of wins will send them through the next round as well.

Where To Watch The PSL 2024 match between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi?

Fans can stream the Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi match on FanCode, the official broadcast partner for PSL 2024 in India. India. Unfortunately, there is no live telecasting of PSL matches in India.

Live streaming of PSL cricket matches is also available on Snack Video, Begin, Myco, Tapmad and Tamasha.

In addition, HBL PSL 9 (for sponsorship reasons), can be watched on Sky Sports and Sky Go app (United Kingdom), Fox Cricket (Australia), Willow TV (United States of America), Sky Sports NZ (New Zealand), Super Sport TV (Sub-Sahara and Africa), Flow Sports (West Indies), Tampad (Bangladesh and Nepal), Cricbuzz and Starzplay E-vision (Middle East and North Africa, and South East Asia), and Sports Central YouTube and Facebook platforms (rest of the world).

Squads

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan(c), Reeza Hendricks, Usman Khan(w), Tayyab Tahir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Usama Mir, Mohammad Ali, Faisal Akram, Aftab Ibrahim, Shahnawaz Dahani, Yasir Khan, Abbas Afridi, Ali Majid, Dawid Malan, Olly Stone, Johnson Charles, Mohammad Shahzad

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam(c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris(w), Haseebullah Khan, Paul Walter, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Arif Yaqoob, Salman Irshad, Umair Afridi, Shamar Joseph, Aimal Khan, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Zeeshan, Mehran Mumtaz, Khurram Shahzad, Dan Mousley, Waqar Salamkheil, Arshad Iqbal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

