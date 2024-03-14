Home

MUL vs PES, PSL 2024 Qualifier 1 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Peshawar Zalmi Vs Multan Sultans PSL Match Online & On Tv In India

Here are the details of when and where to watch Pakistan Super League 2024 Qualifier 1 between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans online and on TV.

MUL vs PES, PSL 2024 Qualifier 1 Live Streaming: All You Need To Know

MUL vs PES, PSL 2024 Qualifier 1 Live Streaming: Table toppers Multan Sultan will face Peshawar Zalmi for qualifier 1 of the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2024 match at National Stadium in Karachi on March 14 at 9.30 PM IST. Multans have won seven out of their ten outings but facing Zalmi would be a concern for them as they lost both games against Zalmi in this season of PSL. Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Rizwan are in lethal form and they are currently in the tally of highest run-getter of the tournament.

Where To Watch The PSL 2024 match between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans?

Fans can stream the Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans match on FanCode, the official broadcast partner for PSL 2024 in India. India. Unfortunately, there is no live telecasting of PSL matches in India.

Live streaming of PSL cricket matches is also available on Snack Video, Begin, Myco, Tapmad and Tamasha.

In addition, HBL PSL 9 (for sponsorship reasons), can be watched on Sky Sports and Sky Go app (United Kingdom), Fox Cricket (Australia), Willow TV (United States of America), Sky Sports NZ (New Zealand), Super Sport TV (Sub-Sahara and Africa), Flow Sports (West Indies), Tampad (Bangladesh and Nepal), Cricbuzz and Starzplay E-vision (Middle East and North Africa, and South East Asia), and Sports Central YouTube and Facebook platforms (rest of the world).

Squads

Multan Sultans: Yasir Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Usman Khan, Johnson Charles, Iftikhar Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Tayyab Tahir, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Shahzad, Dawid Malan, Richard Ngarava, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Faisal Akram, Ali Majid, Aftab Ibrahim

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Haseebullah Khan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mehran Mumtaz, Aimal Khan, Asif Ali, Paul Walter, Arshad Iqbal, Salman Irshad, Waqar Salamkheil, Dan Mousley, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Zeeshan, Shamar Joseph, Arif Yaqoob, Umair Afridi.

