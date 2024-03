Home

MUL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2024, Match 30: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, 7:30 PM IST

MUL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2024, Match 30: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, 7:30 PM IST: Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans are set to take on Rilee Rossouw’s Quetta Gladiators in match 30 of the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League at the National Stadium in Karachi, on March 12. Sultans are already at the top of the table but it is a crucial game for the Gladiators and their playoff qualification.

MUL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Laurie Evans, Usman Khan

Batters: Jason Roy, Rille Rossouw

All-rounders: Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Akeal Hosein, Chris Jordan

Bowlers: Usama Mir, Abrar Ahmad

MUL vs QUE Probable Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Yasir Khan, Johnson Charles, Usman Khan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (c), Omair Yousuf, Laurie Evans (wk), Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Sohail Khan

Squads

Multan Sultans: Yasir Khan, Mohammad Rizwan(c), Usman Khan(w), Johnson Charles, Iftikhar Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Tayyab Tahir, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Dawid Malan, Khushdil Shah, Aftab Ibrahim, Faisal Akram, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Shahzad, Ali Majid, Richard Ngarava

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Rilee Rossouw(c), Khawaja Nafay, Omair Yousuf, Laurie Evans(w), Akeal Hosein, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Abrar Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sherfane Rutherford, Usman Tariq, Bismillah Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Usman Qadir, Will Smeed, Sajjad Ali, Adil Naz

