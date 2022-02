MUL vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction

MUL vs QUE Pakistan Super League 2022, Match 25: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators at National Stadium at 3:00 PM IST February 18:

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 11 for Today Pakistan Super League 2022 Between MUL vs QUE. Also, Check Multan Sultans Dream 11 Team Player List, Quetta Gladiators Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Match: Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators T20 Match, Pakistan Super League 18 February.

Match Toss: 2:30 PM IST.

Date and Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

MUL vs QUE Dream11 Team

Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Tim David, Will Smeed, Jason Roy (vc), Khushdil Shah (c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Imran Tahir, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani

MUL vs QUE Predicted Playing 11

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Aamer Azmat, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Asif Afridi, Rumman Raees, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dahani

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Will Smeed, James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Noor Ahmad, Sohail Tanvir, Naseem Shah, Ghulam Mudassar, Khurram Shahzad