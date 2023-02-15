Home

Sports

MUL vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators , Playing 11s For Today’s Match 3 at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, 8:00 PM IST, February 15, Wednesday

MUL vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators , Playing 11s For Today’s Match 3 at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, 8:00 PM IST, February 15, Wednesday

Here is the Pakistan Super League Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MUL vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, MUL vs QUE Fantasy Cricket Prediction, MUL vs QUE Playing 11s Pakistan Super League , Fantasy Cricket Prediction Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, Fantasy Playing Tips – Pakistan Super League.

MUL vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators , Playing 11s For Today’s Match 3 at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, 8:00 PM IST, February 15, Wednesday

MUL vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League Fantasy Hints: Here is the Pakistan Super League Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MUL vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, MUL vs QUE Fantasy Cricket Prediction, MUL vs QUE Playing 11s Pakistan Super League , Fantasy Cricket Prediction Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, Fantasy Playing Tips – Pakistan Super League. MUL vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, Playing 11s For Today’s Match 3 at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan at 8:00 PM IST February 15, Wednesday.

TOSS – The Pakistan Super League match toss between Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators will take place at 07:30 PM IST.

You may like to read

Time – February 15, Wednesday, 8:00 PM IST.

Venue- Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

MUL vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan (vc)

Batters: David Miller, Rilee Rossouw, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Ihsanullah, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Akeal Hosein

MUL vs QUE Probable Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c&wk), Usman Khan, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Khushdil Shah, Akeal Hosein, Usama Mir, Amad Butt, Shahnawaz Dahani and Ihsanullah.

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Will Smeed, Abdul Bangalzai/Umar Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c&wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Wanindu Hasaranga, Odean Smith, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain and Umaid Asif

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.