MUL vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction PSL 2021 T20

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Super League T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s MUL vs QUE at Sheikh Zayed Stadium: In match no. 25 of Pakistan Super League T20 tournament, Quetta Gladiators will lock horns with the Multan Sultans at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday. The Pakistan Super League T20 MUL vs QUE match will start at 9:30 PM IST – June 16. With two wins in two games, Multan Sultans are arguably one of the teams to beat in the UAE leg of the PSL 2021. Riding on the exploits of captain Mohammad Rizwan, the Sultans are in the mix for a top-four finish. Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators are all but out of the reckoning for a playoff spot with just one win in seven PSL 2021 games at the time of writing. Here are the Pakistan Super League T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MUL vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, MUL vs QUE Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, MUL vs QUE Probable XIs Pakistan Super League T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, Fantasy Playing Tips – Pakistan Super League T20. Also Read - TUR vs WAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Euro 2020: Captain, Vice-captain – Turkey vs Wales, Group A Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Baku Olympic at 9:30 PM IST June 16 Wednesday

TOSS: The Pakistan Super League T20 toss between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators will take place at 9 PM IST – June 16. Also Read - FIN vs RUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Euro 2020: Captain, Vice-captain - Finland vs Russia, Playing 11s, Tema News For Today's Group B Match at Krestovsky Stadium at 6:30 PM IST June 16 Wednesday

Time: 9:30 PM IST. Also Read - AUK vs AUM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Malta: Captain, Vice-captain - Atlas UTC Knights vs American University of Malta, Playing XIs For Today's Match 11 at Marsa Complex at 4:30 PM IST June 16 Wednesday

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

MUL vs QUE My Dream11 Team

Sarfaraz Ahmed (vc), Mohammad Rizwan (C), Rilee Rossouw, Sohaib Maqsood, Shimron Hetmyer, Jake Weatherald, Usman Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Imran Tahir, Usman Shinwari, Shahnawaz Dhani.

MUL vs QUE Probable Playing 11s

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (C/wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Shimron Hetmyer, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Tahir and Imran Khan.

Quetta Gladiators: Usman Khan, Saim Ayub, Jake Weatherald, Cameron Delport, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C/wk), Azam Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah/Usman Khan Shinwari and Khurram Shahzad.

MUL vs QUE Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Jake Weatherald, Usman Khan, Cameron Delport, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk/C), Azam Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hassan Khan, Zahoor Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Khurram Shahzad, Usman Shinwari, Saim Ayub, Zahid Mahmood, Zahir Khan, Naseem Shah, Arish Ali Khan, Abdul Nasir, Jack Wildermuth, Anwar Ali.

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (wk/C), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Shimron Hetmyer, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Khan, Imran Tahir, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sohail Khan, Hammad Azam, Johnson Charles, Usman Qadir, Obed McCoy, Sohaibullah, Waseem Muhammad, Mohammad Umar.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MUL Dream11 Team/ QUE Dream11 Team/ Multan Sultans Dream11 Team Prediction/ Quetta Gladiators Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Pakistan Super League T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.