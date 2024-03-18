Home

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Live Streaming PSL 2024 Final: Where And Where To Watch MUL vs ISL Online & On Tv

Here are the details of when and where to watch Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 final match online and on TV in India.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Live Streaming PSL 2024 Final: Multan Sultan will lock horns against Islamabad United for the final of the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2024. Multans entered the final after defeating Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi by seven wickets in the qualifier match. On the other hand, Islamabad won the eliminators against Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi to seal their berth in the final. Both Multan Sultans and Islamabad United faced each other for two times in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League where both teams won one match and lost one. In the last encounter against each other Multan Sultan won the clash by 5 wickets.

When will the Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, PSL 2024 final match be played?

The Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, PSL 2024 final match will be played on March 18 (Monday).

Where will the Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, PSL 2024 final match take place?

The Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, PSL 2024 final match is slated to take place at the National Stadium in Karachi.

At what time will the Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, PSL 2024 final match start?

The Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, PSL 2024 final match is set to start at 9:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch The PSL 2024 match between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United?

Fans can stream the Lahore Qalandars Vs Quetta Gladiators match on FanCode, the official broadcast partner for PSL 2024 in India. India. Unfortunately, there is no live telecasting of PSL matches in India.

Live streaming of PSL cricket matches is also available on Snack Video, Begin, Myco, Tapmad and Tamasha.

In addition, HBL PSL 9 (for sponsorship reasons), can be watched on Sky Sports and Sky Go app (United Kingdom), Fox Cricket (Australia), Willow TV (United States of America), Sky Sports NZ (New Zealand), Super Sport TV (Sub-Sahara and Africa), Flow Sports (West Indies), Tampad (Bangladesh and Nepal), Cricbuzz and Starzplay E-vision (Middle East and North Africa, and South East Asia), and Sports Central YouTube and Facebook platforms (rest of the world).

