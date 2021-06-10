Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Live Streaming Cricket

The second leg of the Pakistan Super League kickstarted in UAE as Lahore Qalandars defeated Islamabad United by five wickets. It is going to be a doubleheader on Thursday as Multan Sultans will lock horns against Karachi Kings whereas Peshawar Zalmi will face Lahore Qalandars later in the day. Karachi Kings is currently at second place in the points table as they have won three out of their five matches while Multan Sultans have struggled as they have managed a solitary win in five games.

Both the teams will look to get off to a good start in this second phase of the tournament. Karachi Kings have players like Babar Azam, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Nabi and Mohammad Amir and their skipper Imad Wasim will look to get the best out of his players. On the other hand, Multan Sultans will rely on Chris Lynn, Imran Tahir and Sohail Tanvir to deliver the goods for them.

When is Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings PSL 2021 match?

The Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings PSL 2021 match will be played on Thursday, June 10.

What are the timings of the Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings PSL 2021 match?

The Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings PSL 2021 match will start at 6:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:00 PM IST.

Where is the Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings PSL 2021 match being played?

The Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings PSL 2021 match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings PSL 2021 match?

The Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings PSL 2021 match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings PSL 2021 match?

The Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings PSL 2021 match live streaming will be available on SonyLIV and FanCode app.

MS vs KK Full Squads

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Asif Afridi, Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Blessing Muzarabani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer (partially available), Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir and Muhammad Waseem.

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (c), Abbas Afridi, Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton, Danish Aziz, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Haris, Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Noor Ahmed, Qasim Akram, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood and Zeeshan Malik.