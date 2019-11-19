A British multi-millionaire has returned to non-league football, buying a new club Romford Town, sacked its coaching staff and appointed himself manager.

Glenn Tamplin, a 47-year-old businessman, acquired his wealth in steel. And this is not his first stint with a football club. In December 2016, he bought Billericay Town where he was also the manager leading them to FA Cup first round and bought ex-premier league stars Paul Konchesky, Jermaine Pennant and Jamie O’Hara.

Tamplin left the club in September this year following abuse directed towards his family.

Now, he’s back with a different challenge, terming it as a ‘hobby’ to avoid boredom. “The money I wasted on the big names I got in will never happen again,” said Tamplin of his time with Billericay.

He added, “I could’ve got involved at Macclesfield or Welling but I like a challenge – I had to go somewhere with potential, that was lower than where I went before because I need to do it bigger than I’ve done before. I’ve reached all my goals – when you reach your goals if you get bored it’s dangerous, so I need a hobby.”

He became manager last Tuesday and has since let go long-serving Romford boss Paul Martin.

“I went and watched Romford lose 5-1 last weekend and I didn’t see any heart or desire, there were only maybe two players that looked like they cared,” he told BBC Sport. “Paul’s a better manager than me but I’ve got the connections and the deals were being done as long as I was looking after and managing the players. The minute I get to the National League I’ll step down [as manager] because then I couldn’t do what others do, I know my limits.”

Romford is an eight-tier club and is currently sitting at the bottom of the standings.

Tamplin promised supporters free drinks for his first game in charge of the club. However, his era began with a 2-3 defeat to Coggeshall Town.