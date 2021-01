MUM vs AND Dream11 Team Prediction

Their quarterfinals hopes already ended, Mumbai and Andhra will hope to sign off on a positive note when they take on each other at the Wankhede Stadium tonight. Mumbai are languishing at the bottom of the Elite Group E after losing all their four matches so far. Andhra have won one and lost three of their four matches to be placed a rung above their latest opponents. Mumbai vs Andhra Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy

TOSS: The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy toss between Mumbai and Andhra will take place at 6.30 PM IST – January 19.

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MUM vs AND My Dream11 Team

Ambati Rayudu (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal (vice-captain), Aditya Tare, Srikar Bharat, Suryakumar Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Shivam Dube, Harishankar Reddy, Atharva Ankolekar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Cheepurapalli Stephen

MUM vs AND Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai: Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Atharva Ankolekar, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Kruthik Hanagavadi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Shams Mulani

Andhra: Srikar Bharat, Prasanth Kumar, Ricky Bhui, Ambati Rayudu, Ashwin Hebbar, Dheeraj Kumar, KV Sasikanth, Harishankar Reddy, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Kranthi Kumar, SK Ismail

MUM vs AND Full Squads

Andhra: Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat (wk), Manish Golamaru, Ricky Bhui, Ambati Rayudu (captain), Prasanth Kumar, Dheeraj Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Harishankar Reddy, Lalith Mohan, Shoaib Md Khan, Naren Reddy, Kranthi Kumar, KV Sasikanth, Karthik Raman, Girinath Reddy, S Ashish, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, SK Ismail, Nitish Reddy

Mumbai: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aditya Tare (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Siddhesh Lad, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Sujit Nayak, Atharva Ankolekar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Akash Parkar, Arjun Tendulkar, Sufiyan Shaikh, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Ranjane, Prathamesh Dake, Sairaj Patil, Minad Manjrekar, Shams Mulani, Aakarshit Gomel, Hardik Tamore, Shashank Attarde, Kruthik Hanagavadi

