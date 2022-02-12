Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 111 Between MUM vs BEN at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 8:30 PM IST.

U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Between MUM vs BEN. Also Check U Mumba Dream 11 Team Player List, Bengal Warriors Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Match: U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors, Match 111, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 12 feb.

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

MUM vs BEN Dream11 Team

Rinku HC, Amit, Harendra Kumar, Ashish Kumar, Maninder Singh, Abhishek Singh, Akash Pikalmunde.

Captain: Maninder Singh Vice-Captain: Rinku HC

MUM vs BEN Predicted Playing 7

U Mumba

Abhishek Singh, Shivam, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Fazel Atrachali, Rahul Sethpal, Ashish Sangwan, Harendra Kumar

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh, Akash Pikalmunde, Amit Nirwal, Ran Singh, Mohammad Nabibaksh, Abozar Mighani, Darshan J