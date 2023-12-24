Home

U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Between MUM vs BEN. Also Check the U Mumba Dream11 Team Player List, Bengal Warriors Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

MUM vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League

MUM vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: The U Mumba will lock horns against Bengal Warriors at the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 (PKL) on Sunday. Surinder Singh will lead U Mumba while Bengal Warriors will be led by Maninder Singh and the tournament returns to the home and away format for the first time post-COVID-18. The night of the 10th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League will be a double header which will see Bengaluru Bulls take the mat against Telugu Titans in the second and final game of the night. Here is the U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Between MUM and BEN. Also Check U Mumba Dream11 Team Player List, Bengal Warriors Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Match: U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors, Match 38, Pro Kabaddi League 2023, Sunday

Match Toss: 7:55 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8 PM IST, December 24

Venue: SDAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

MUM vs BEN Possible Starting 7

U Mumba (MUM) Possible Starting 7: 1. Rinku HC, 2. Surinder Singh(C), 3. Mahender-Singh, 4. Sombir, 5. Vishwanath-V, 6. Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, 7. Guman Singh

Bengal Warriors (BEN) Possible Starting 7: 1. Shubham Shinde, 2. Vaibhav Garje, 3. Darpan Chauhan, 4. Nitin Kumar Dhankhar, 5. Aditya S Shinde, 6. Maninder Singh(C), 7. Shrikant Jadhav

MUM vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction

Defenders: Shubham Shinde, Rinku, Mahender Singh

All-Rounders: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Nitin Kumar

Raiders: Maninder Singh, Guman Singh

Captain: Maninder Singh

Vice-Captain: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh

Squads:

U Mumba (MUM) Squad: Rinku HC, Surinder Singh(C), Mahender-Singh, Sombir, Vishwanath-V, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Guman Singh, Shanmugam Mukilan, Girish Maruti Ernak, Heidarali Ekrami, Rohit Yadav-I, Manoharan Gokula Kannan, Pranay Vinay Rane, Saurav Parthe, Shivam Anil, Bittu Banwala, Jai Bhagwan, Shivansh Thakur, Kunal Bhati, Ram Adghale, Alireza Mirzaeian, Rupesh

Bengal Warriors (BEN) Squad: Shubham Shinde, Vaibhav Garje, Darpan Chauhan, Nitin Kumar Dhankhar, Aditya S Shinde, Maninder Singh(C), Shrikant Jadhav, Harsh Lad, Akshay Bharat Bhoir, Dipak Arjun Shinde, Jaskirat Singh, Suyog Gaikar, Vishwas-S, Akshay Kumar, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, Maharudra Garje, Shreyas Sachin Umardand, Chai-Ming Chang, Nitin Rawal, Parshant Kumar, R Guhan

