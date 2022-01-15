Updated: January 15, 2022 2:22 PM IST

Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 57 Between U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 8:30 PM IST (Credits: U Mumba/Twitter)

Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 57 Between MUM vs BEN at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 9:30 PM IST. Match: U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors, Match 57, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 15th January. Match Toss: 9:25 PM IST. Date and Time: 9:30 PM IST. Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. MUM vs BEN Dream11 Team Rinku HC, Amit, Harendra Kumar, Ashish Kumar, Maninder Singh, Abhishek Singh, Akash Pikalmunde. Captain: Maninder Singh Vice-Captain: Rinku HC MUM vs BEN Predicted Playing 7 U Mumba Abhishek Singh, Shivam, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Fazel Atrachali, Rahul Sethpal, Ashish Sangwan, Harendra Kumar Bengal Warriors Maninder Singh, Akash Pikalmunde, Amit Nirwal, Ran Singh, Mohammad Nabibaksh, Abozar Mighani, Darshan J

