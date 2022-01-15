Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 57 Between MUM vs BEN at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 9:30 PM IST.

Match: U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors, Match 57, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 15th January.

Match Toss: 9:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

MUM vs BEN Dream11 Team

Rinku HC, Amit, Harendra Kumar, Ashish Kumar, Maninder Singh, Abhishek Singh, Akash Pikalmunde.

Captain: Maninder Singh  Vice-Captain: Rinku HC

MUM vs BEN Predicted Playing 7 

U Mumba

Abhishek Singh, Shivam, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Fazel Atrachali, Rahul Sethpal, Ashish Sangwan, Harendra Kumar

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh, Akash Pikalmunde, Amit Nirwal, Ran Singh, Mohammad Nabibaksh, Abozar Mighani, Darshan J