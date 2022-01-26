Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 78 Between DEL vs PUN at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 7:30 PM IST: With wins in their previous outings, both Bengaluru Bulls and U Mumba would look to outwit each other when they face off in a Pro Kabaddi League match here on Wednesday. Both teams beat Telugu Titans in their previous matches and will be eyeing a victory as the tournament enters the final stages. U Mumba captain Fazel Atrachali showed glimpses of his best against the Titans and will be pumped up for the personal battle against the league’s best raider Pawan Sehrawat. ‘Sultan’ Fazel Atrachali secured his first High 5 of the season and raider Abhishek Singh clinched a Super 10 in Mumbai’s previous match. But in Bengaluru Bulls, they face an entirely different unit powered by their captain ‘High-Flyer’ Pawan Sehrawat, who already has 186 raid points this season.

The Green Sleeve holder (given to the raider with the highest points) has been heads and shoulders above his competitors and will be looking forward to challenging the Mumbai defence. He is predominantly a left raider which means the game will see Pawan and Fazel face each other often. Fazel knows a corner’s work is only effective if support arrives in time and will be telling Rahul Sethpal and Rinku to be on their toes. Mumbai were the winners when the teams met in the first match of the ongoing season, but the Bulls have risen in confidence since then. Bharat and Deepak Narwal’s emergence as good backup raiders has also ensured Pawan spends lesser time in the dugout.



Match: U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 78, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 26th January

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: January 26, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

MUM vs BLR Dream11 Team

Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Harendra Kumar, Rahul Sethpal, Bharat, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari, Pawan Kumar Sherawat

Captain: Pawan Kumar Sherawat | Vice-Captain: Saurabh Nandal

MUM vs BLR Predicted Playing 7

U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, V Ajith Kumar, Harendra Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, Rinku HC, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari, Rahul Sethpal

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Kumar Sherawat, Deepak Narwal, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Bharat, Aman.