Mumbai vs Delhi Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's MUM vs DEL at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, Cuttack: In match no. 25 of MGM Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy tournament, Delhi will take on Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, Cuttack on Monday. The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy MUM vs DEL match will start at 12 PM IST – January 11. Indian domestic cricket season resumes after a long gap of 10 months. With IPL and T20 World CDEL are just around the corner, the Indian selectors will be closing watching the players, and hence for the players, it will be an important tournament to make a statement. Two of the biggest arch-rivals Mumbai and Delhi will face each other in the Elite E Group match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Mumbai didn't make it to the semifinals last year as they missed out on that by a small margin. After a brilliant IPL for Mumbai Indians, Surya Kumar Yadav is all set to lead Mumbai in this year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. On the other hand, Delhi was also knocked out in the Super League stage last year. With experienced Shikhar Dhawan as captain, Delhi have talented players in their lineup with the likes of Nitish Rana, Pawan Negi, and Himmat Singh. Ishant Sharma is expected to play in this game after being recovered from Injury.

TOSS: The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy toss between Delhi and Mumbai will take place at 11.30 AM IST.

Time: 12 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

MUM vs DEL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Aditya Tare, Anuj Rawat

Batters – Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana

All-Rounders – Abhishek Sharma (vc), Shivam Mavi

Bowlers – Pradeep Sangwan, Arjun Tendulkar, Ishant Sharma, Dhawal Kulkarni

MUM vs DEL Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Arjun Tendulkar, Aditya Tare (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Siddhesh Lad, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Aakarshit Gomel.

Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Anuj Rawat (wk), Nitish Rana, Manjot Kalra, Pawan Negi, Himmat Singh, Pawan Suyal, Karan Dagar, Ishant Sharma, Pradeep Sangwan, Simarjeet Singh, Siddhant Sharma.

MUM vs DEL Squads

Mumbai: Aditya Tare (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Siddhesh Lad, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, Akash Parkar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Prathamesh Dake, Sujit Nayak, Sufiyan Shaikh, Shubham Ranjane, Sairaj Patil, Minad Manjrekar, Arjun Tendulkar, Aakarshit Gomel, Atharva Ankolekar, Hardik Tamore, Shashank Attarde.

Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Hiten Dalal, Anuj Rawat (WK), Nitish Rana, Manjot Kalra, Lalit Yadav, Pawan Negi, Pradeep Sangwan, Karan Dagar, Ishant Sharma, Pawan Suyal, Himmat Singh, Ayush Badoni, Kshitiz Sharma, Jonty Sidhu, Simarjeet Singh, Lakshay Thareja, Shivank Vashisht, Vaibhav Kandpal, Siddhant Sharma.

