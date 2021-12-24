Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 7 Between MUM vs DEL at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 7:30 PM IST: U Mumba will square it off with Dabang Delhi KC in the upcoming match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 on Friday, December 24 at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru. U Mumba started their PKL 2021 campaign with an astonishing 46-30 victory against the Bengaluru Bulls. With that win, they find themselves sitting on the top of the points table. Dabang Delhi KC, also, have made a winning start to their proceedings against Puneri Paltan 41-30 and they are looking to capitalize on their form. Both sides will give it their all to extend their winning streak in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. Moreover, the winner of the encounter will get to occupy the top spot on the table.

Match: U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi, Match 7, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 24th December

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

MUM vs DEL Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Harendra Kumar, Joginder Narwal, Sandeep Narwal, Vijay, V Ajith Kumar, Ajay Thakur, Neeraj Narwal.

Captain: Ajay Thakur; Vice-Captain: Sandeep Narwal.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rinku HC, Krishnan, Joginder Narwal, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari, Manjeet Chhillar, Naveen Kumar, Abhishek Singh.

Captain: Abhishek Singh; Vice-Captain: Naveen Kumar

DEL vs PUN Predicted Playing 7

U Mumba

Abhishek Singh, V. Ajith Kumar, Harendra Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, Rinku HC, Ashish Kumar, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari

Dabang Delhi K.C.

Ajay Thakur, Naveen Kumar, Jeeva Kumar, Joginder Singh Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal, Vijay