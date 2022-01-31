MUM vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 85 Between MUM vs DEL at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 8:30 PM IST:Also Read - MUM vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021 Group E Match: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Mumbai vs Delhi at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai at 12 PM IST January 11 Monday

U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Between MUM vs DEL. Also Check U Mumba Dream 11 Team Player List, Delhi Dabang K.C. Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips. Also Read - Mumbai beat Delhi by 13 points | Pro Kabaddi League 2016 Live Score: Delhi Dabangs vs U Mumba Live Points Update

Match: U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi, Match 85, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22, 31 Jan Also Read - Pro Kabaddi League 2016 Free Live Streaming: Watch Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba, Live Telecast on Star Sports, Hotstar and Starsports.com

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

MUM vs DEL Dream11 Team

Ajith Kumar, Vijay, Fazel Athrachali, Harendra Kumar, Jeeva Kumar, Sandeep Narwal, Ashu Malik

Captain: Ajith Kumar Vice-Captain: Ashu Malik

MUM vs DEL Predicted Playing 7

Dabang Delhi: Krishan, Vijay, Joginder Narwal/Vikash Kumar D, Manjeet Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Ashu Malik/Naveen Kumar

U Mumba: Fazel Athrachali, Rinku, Harendra Kumar, Rahul Sethpal, Abhishek Singh, Ajith Kumar, Mohsen Maghsoudlou