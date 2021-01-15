MUM vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy

Mumbai vs Haryana Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's MUM vs HAR at Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai: In match no. 25 of MGM Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy tournament, Haryana will take on Mumbai at the Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai on Friday. The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy MUM vs HAR match will start at 12 PM IST – January 15. Indian domestic cricket season resumes after a long gap of 10 months. With IPL and T20 World Cup just around the corner, the Indian selectors will be closing watching the players, and hence for the players, it will be an important tournament to make a statement. Mumbai didn't have a good time as they lost both the games they played in the league. They have no points so far in the bag and are down in the points table of Elite E Group. Mumbai have to make a comeback in this game which helps them to gain some momentum going forward in the tournament. On the other hand, Haryana already have momentum on their side. They have won both the games they played in the league so far. Currently, they are sitting on the third spot in the league table of Elite E Group.

TOSS: The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy toss between Haryana and Mumbai will take place at 11.30 AM IST.

Time: 12 PM IST

Venue: Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

MUM vs HAR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Rohit Parmod Sharma, Aditya Tare

Batters – Chaitanya Bishnoi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav

All-Rounders – Rahul Tewatia, Shams Mulani, Shivam Dube

Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

MUM vs HAR Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare (wk), Atharva Ankolekar, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Kruthik Hanagavadi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Shams Mulani.

Haryana: Chaitanya Bishnoi, Guntashveer Singh, Shivam Chauhan, Rohit Sharma (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Mohit Sharma (C), Arun Chaprana, Sumit Kumar, Himanshu Rana, Jayant Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.

MUM vs HAR Squads

Mumbai: Aditya Tare (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Siddhesh Lad, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, Atharva Ankolekar, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Kruthik Hanagavadi, Sujit Nayak, Sufiyan Shaikh, Shubham Ranjane, Akash Parkar, Prathamesh Dake, Sairaj Patil, Minad Manjrekar, Arjun Tendulkar, Aakarshit Gomel, Hardik Tamore, Shashank Attarde.

Haryana: Rohit Parmod Sharma (wk), Mohit Sharma (C), Chaitanya Bishnoi, Guntashveer Singh, Himanshu Rana, Shivam Chauhan, Sumit Kumar, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arun Chaprana, Nitin Saini, Harshal Patel, Ashish Hooda, Shubham Rohilla, Sanjay Pahal, Pramod Chandila, Ajit Chahal, Aman Kumar, Tinu Kundu, Ankit Kumar, Kapil Hooda, Yashu Sharma.

