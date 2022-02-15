MUM vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 119 Between MUM vs JAI at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 7:30 PM IST:Also Read - JAI vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 90 Between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST Feb 03 Thursday

U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Between MUM vs JAI. Also Check Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream 11 Team Player List, U Mumba Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips. Also Read - MUM vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 85 Between U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi KC at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 8:30 PM IST Jan 31 Mon

Match: U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 119, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 15 February. Also Read - Pro Kabaddi League 2019, U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Highlights, MUM vs JAI Match 5: Jaipur Pink Panthers Defeats U Mumba 42-23

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

MUM vs JAI Dream11 Team

Rinku HC, Shaul Kumar, Harendra Kumar, Deepak Singh, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, V Ajith Kumar.

Captain: Deepak Niwas Hooda | Vice-Captain: Rinku HC

MUM vs JAI Predicted Playing 7

U Mumba

Abhishek Singh, V Ajith Kumar, Harendra Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, Rinku HC, Rahul Sethpal, Shivam Anil.

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Arjun Deshwal, Brijendra Chaudhary, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Shaul Kumar, Vishal, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Deepak Singh.