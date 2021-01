MUM v KER Dream11 Team Prediction

Mumbai vs Kerala Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s MUM v KER at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: Mumbai will be aiming to bounce back after starting the season on a woeful note with a 76-run thrashing at the hands of Delhi. They will be facing Kerala in their second match of the tournament, a team that began its campaign with a six-wicket win over Puducherry. Mumbai vs Kerala Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of MUM vs KER, Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, Kerala Dream11 Team Player List, Mumbai Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Mumbai vs Kerala T20 match, Online Cricket Tips MUM vs KER T20 match, Online Cricket Tips Mumbai vs Kerala Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, Fantasy Playing Tips – Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. Also Read - OPA vs ODL Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints For Odisha T20 2021 Final: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's Odisha Panthers vs Odisha Lions at Barabati Stadium at 4:30 PM IST January 13 Wednesday

TOSS: The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy toss between Mumbai and Kerala will take place at 6.30 PM IST – January 13. Also Read - THU vs SIX Dream11 Team Predictions, Hints And Tips For BBL 2020-21 Match 38: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers T20 at Manuka Oval, Canberra 1:45 PM IST January 13 Wednesday

Time: 7 PM IST Also Read - AND vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Andhra vs Delhi at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai at 12 PM IST January 13 Wednesday

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

MUM v KER My Dream11 Team

Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Sanju Samson (vice-captain), Aditya Tare, Robin Uthappa, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jalaj Saxena, Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, S Midhun, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni

MUM v KER Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai: Surya Kumar Yadav, Aditya Tare, Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Shubham Ranjane, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Kruthik Hangavadi

Kerala: Sanju Samson, Sachin Baby, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Robin Uthappa, Midhun S, S Sreesanth, Vishnu Vinod, Basil Thampi, Jalaj Saxena, Salman Nizar, Asif KM

MUM v KER Full Squads

Kerala: Robin Uthappa, Jalaj Saxena, Sanju Samson (wk/captain), Sachin Baby, Vinoop Manoharan, Basil Thampi, Abhishek Mohan, S Sreesanth, MD Nidheesh, Akshay Chandran, Salman Nizar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Vishnu Vinod, Rohan Kunnummal, KM Asif, Sudhesan Midhun, Vathsal Govind

Mumbai: Aditya Tare (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Sujit Nayak, Sufiyan Shaikh, Siddhesh Lad, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Ranjane, Akash Parkar, Prathamesh Dake, Sairaj Patil, Minad Manjrekar, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aakarshit Gomel, Atharva Ankolekar, Hardik Tamore, Shashank Attarde, Kruthik Hanagavadi

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MUM Dream11 Team/ KER Dream11 Team/ Mumbai Dream11 Player List/ Kerala Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy/ Online Cricket Tips and more.