MUM vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 103 Between MUM vs PAT at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 8:30 PM IST:

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Between TAM vs HAR. Also Check U Mumba Dream 11 Team Player List, Patna Pirates Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Match: U Mumba vs Patna Pirates, Match 103, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 08th February.

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

MUM vs PAT Dream11 Team

Sunil, Neeraj Kumar, Rinku, Rahul Sethpal, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Sachin, Guman Singh.

Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh | Vice-Captain: Sachin

MUM vs PAT Predicted Playing 7

U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, Rahul Sethpal, Harendra Kumar, Ajinkya Kapre, V Ajith Kumar, Rinku, Fazel Atrachali.

Patna Pirates: Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Guman Singh, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.