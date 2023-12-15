Home

Sports

MUM vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 23 Between U Mumba vs Patna Pirates In Pune at 8 PM IST December 15 Fri

MUM vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 23 Between U Mumba vs Patna Pirates In Pune at 8 PM IST December 15 Fri

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Between MUM vs PAT. Also Check U Mumba Dream11 Team Player List, Patna Pirates Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

MUM vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League

MUM vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: The U Mumba will lock horns against Patna Pirates at the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 (PKL) on Friday. Surinder Singh will lead U Mumba while Patna Pirates will be led by Neeraj Kumar and the tournament returns to the home and away format for the first time post-COVID-18. The night of the 10th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League will be a double header which will see U Mumba take the mat against Patna Pirates in the second and final game of the night. Here is the U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Between MUM vs PAT. Also Check U Mumba Dream11 Team Player List, Patna Pirates Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Trending Now

Match: U Mumba vs Patna Pirates, Match 23, Pro Kabaddi League 2023, Friday

You may like to read

Match Toss: 7:55 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8 PM IST, December 8

Venue: Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune

MUM vs PAT Possible Starting 7

U Mumba: Guman Singh, Surinder Singh (c), Mahender Singh, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Pranay Rane, Rinku, Visvanath V

Patna Pirates: Sachin, Neeraj Kumar (c), Sajin Chandrasekar, Manjeet, Sudhakar M, Krishan, Ankit

MUM vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction

Defenders: Mahender Singh, Neeraj Kumar, K Dhull

All-Rounders: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Ankit

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar, Sudhakar M

Captain: Ankit

Vice-Captain: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh

Squads:

U Mumba: Girish Maruti Ernak, Mahendra Singh, Guman Singh, Amir Mohammad Zafardanesh, Alireza Mirzaeian, Rohit Yadav, Kunal, Visvanath V, Saurav Parthe, Surinder Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Heidarali Ekrami, Shivam, Shivansh Thakur, Pranay, Vinay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin

Patna Pirates: Manjeet, Zheng-Wei Chen, Daniel Odhiambo, Rohit, Sajin Chandrasekar, Krishan, Ankit, Deepak Kumar, Mahendra Choudhary, Sandeep Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Sanjay, Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Manish, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.