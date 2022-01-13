Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 52 Between MUM vs PUN at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 8:30 PM IST: The second game of the day will feature the season's first Maharashtra derby with U Mumba taking on Puneri Paltan. The Mumbai team has looked better balanced so far in the season, but raider Ajith Kumar's absence might affect their performance. Puneri Paltan has shown sparks of brilliance and coach Anup Kumar will be hoping his young stars can once again clinch a victory. Pune thrashed Bengal Warriors in their previous match with youngster Aslam Inamdar once again impressing. He will need to team up with the likes of Nitin Tomar and Mohit Goyat to unlock a Mumbai defence that seemed lost for answers against Patna Pirates in their previous game. Ajith Kumar's absence has clearly affected the balance of the Mumbai side. Abhishek Singh will be entrusted with the offensive responsibilities while corner defenders Fazel Atrachali and Rinku will need to iron out the mistakes. Pune coach Anup Kumar needs to use the experienced Nitin Tomar wisely. His presence on the mat has helped in their decision making, especially in guiding Aslam Inamdar on what to do with the raids.

Match: U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan, Match 52, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 13th January.

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

MUM vs PUN Dream11 Team

Vishal Bhardwaj, Rinku HC, Mohsen Maghsodlou, Aslam Inamdar, Abhishek Singh, Mohit Goyat, Prathap S.

Captain: Aslam Inamdar Vice-Captain: Abhishek Singh

MUM vs PUN Predicted Playing 7

U Mumba

Abhishek Singh, Fazel Atrachali, Harendra Kumar, Mohsen Maghsodlou, Ashish Sangwan, Prathap S, Rinku HC.

Puneri Paltan

Aslam Inamdar, Abhinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Nitin Tomar, Mohit Goyat, Baldev Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj.