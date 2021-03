MUM vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD

Mumbai vs Saurashtra Dream11 Team Prediction Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's MUM vs SAU at Palam A Stadium: In one of the highly-awaited battles of Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD tournament, two cricketing powerhouses – Mumbai and Saurashtra will take on each other in a Quarterfinal 4 match at the Palam A Stadium on Tuesday morning. The Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD MUM vs SAU match will start at 9 AM IST – March 9. Mumbai have been dominant and consistent so far in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. They are unbeaten in five matches. Prithvi Shaw has starred for Mumbai with 404 runs, their bowlers have also come up with the goods. However, in the absence of Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, and Shardul Thakur, Mumbai will need to dig deep to overcome Saurashtra's challenge. On the other hand, Saurashtra finished as the Group E toppers of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Led by Jaydev Unadkat, the reigning Ranji Trophy champions have played solid cricket consistently. The live TV telecast SAU online live streaming of Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD match will be available on Star Sports network and Disney+ Hotstar, JIO TV app.

TOSS: The Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD toss between Mumbai SAU Saurashtra will take place at 8.30 AM IST.

Time: 9 AM IST

Venue: Palam A Stadium, Delhi.

MUM vs SAU My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Aditya Tare, Avi Barot

Batters – Prithvi Shaw, Sarfraz Khan, Arpit Vasavada (C), Harvik Desai

All-Rounders – Chirag Jani, Prashant Solanki (VC)

Bowlers – Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat

MUM vs SAU Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw, Siddhesh Lad, Sarfraz Khan, Aditya Tare, Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Prashant Solanki, Mohit Avasthi.

Saurashtra: Snell Patel, Avi Barot, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Arpit Vasavada, Harvik Desai, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Parth Bhut, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya.

MUM vs SAU Squads

Mumbai: Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Akhil Herwadkar, Suryakumar Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Chinmay Sutar, Aditya Tare, Hardik Tamore, Shivam Dube, Aakash Parkar, Atif Attarwala, Shams Mulani, Atharva Ankolekar, Sairaj Patil, Sujit Nayak, Tanush Kotian, Prashant Solanki, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Siddharth Raut, and Mohit Awasthi.

Saurashtra: Jaydev Unadkat, Avi Barot, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jay Chauhan, Parth Bhut, Agnivesh Ayachi, Snell Patel, Kishan Parmar, Himalay Barad, Kushang Patel, Parth Chauhan, Devang Karamta, Harvik Desai, Arpit Vasavada, Kamlesh Makwana, Vishwarajsinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Prerak Mankad, Divyarajsinh Chauhan.

