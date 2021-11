MUM vs SER Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20

Mumbai vs Services Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's MUM vs SER at Nehru Stadium, Guwahati: In another exciting match of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, Mumbai will take on Services at the Nehru Stadium on Friday. The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 MUM vs SER match will start at 12 PM IST – November 5. Mumbai will look to get over a close loss to Karnataka with a better performance at the expense of Services, who come into the game on the back of a thrilling win over Baroda. Although Mumbai are missing a few key personnel, they will bank on their top-heavy batting unit to deliver the goods against Services, making for a good contest at the Nehru Stadium in Guwahati. Here is the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and MUM vs SER Dream11 Team Prediction, MUM vs SER Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10, MUM vs SER Probable XIs Syed Mushtaq Ali T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Mumbai vs Services, Fantasy Playing Tips – Syed Mushtaq Ali T20.

TOSS: The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 toss between Mumbai and Services will take place at 11.30 AM IST – November 5.

Time: 12 PM IST.

Venue: Nehru Stadium.

MUM vs SER My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Aditya Tare

Batters – Prithvi Shaw (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal (VC), Rajat Paliwal, Ajinkya Rahane

All-rounders – Lakhan Singh, Shivam Dube, Mohit Awasthi

Bowlers – Sachidanand Pandey, Tushar Deshpande, Nitin Yadav

MUM vs SER Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Aman Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi, Atharva Ankolekar and Tanush Kotian.

Services: Ravi Chauhan, Lakhan Singh, Rahul Singh, Rajat Paliwal, Mohit Ahlawat, Amit Pachhara, Nitin Tanwar, Nitin Yadav, Vikas Yadav, Diwesh Pathania and Varun Choudhary.

MUM vs SER Squads

Services: Ravi Chauhan, Lakhan Singh, Gahlaut Rahul Singh (Captain), Rajat Paliwal, Mohit Ahlawat (wk), Amit Pachhara, Nitin Tanwar, Vikas Yadav, Diwesh Pathania, Varun Choudhary, Nitin Yadav, Sachin Shinde, Sachidanand Pandey, Arpit Guleria, Vikash Yadav, Sufiyan Alam, Poonam Poonia, Raushan Raj, Vikas Hathwala, Devender Lohchab, Rahul Singh, Anshul Gupta.

Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Aditya Tare (wk), Aman Hakim Khan, Atharva Ankolekar, Tushar Deshpande, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Hardik Tamore, Deepak Shetty, Shams Mulani, Prashant Solanki, Sairaj Patil, Armaan Jaffer, Sarfaraz Khan, Royston Dias, Dhawal Kulkarni.

