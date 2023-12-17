Home

MUM vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 28 Between U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas In Pune at PM IST December 17, Sun

U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Between MUM vs TAM. Also Check the U Mumba Dream11 Team Player List, Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

MUM vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: The U Mumba will lock horns against Tamil Thalaivas at the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 (PKL) on Sunday. Surinder Singh will lead U Mumba while Tamil Thalaivas will be led by Himanshu Sagar and the tournament returns to the home and away format for the first time post-COVID-18. The night of the 10th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League will be a double header which will see U Mumba take the mat against Tamil Thalaivas in the second and final game of the night. Here is the U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Between TEL and DEN. Also Check U Mumba Dream11 Team Player List, Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Match: U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 28, Pro Kabaddi League 2023, Saturday

Match Toss: 8:55 PM IST.

Date and Time: 9 PM IST, December 17

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

MUM vs TAM Possible Starting 7

U Mumba (MUM) Possible Starting 7: Guman Singh, Surinder Singh (c), Mahender Singh, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Visvanth V, Rinku, Sombir

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM) Possible Starting 7: Narender, M. Abishek, Mohit, Ajinkya Pawar, Himanshu, Sagar (c), Sahil Gulia

MUM vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Defenders: Surinder Singh, Rinku HC, Sahil Gulia

All-Rounders: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh

Raiders: Ajinkya Pawar, Guman Singh, Narender

Captain: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh

Vice-Captain: Guman Singh

Squads:

U Mumba: Girish Maruti Ernak, Mahendra Singh, Guman Singh, Amir Mohammad Zafardanesh, Alireza Mirzaeian, Rohit Yadav, Kunal, Visvanath V, Saurav Parthe, Surinder Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Heidarali Ekrami, Shivam, Shivansh Thakur, Pranay, Vinay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar, Himanshu, M Abhishek, Sahil, Mohit, Aashish, Narender, Ritik, Masanmutu Lakshnanan, Satish Kanan, Amirhossein Bastami, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, Himanshu, Jatin, Himanshu Singh, K Selvamani

