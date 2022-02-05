MUM vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 95 Between MUM vs TAM at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 7:30 PM IST: Also Read - TAM vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Vivo Pro Kabaddi: Captain, Predicted Playing 7s, Top Fantasy Picks- Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls, Team News For Today's Match 83 at Sheraton Grand Whitefield at 8:30 PM IST Jan 30 Friday

U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Between MUM vs TAM. Also Check Tamil Thalaivas Dream 11 Team Player List, U Mumba Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips. Also Read - GUJ vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match Between Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi KC at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST Jan 29 Sat

Match: U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 95, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, February 05. Also Read - PAT vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 80 Between Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST January 28 Fri

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

MUM vs TAM Dream11 Team

Sagar, Rinku HC, Sahil Singh, Harendra Kumar, Ajinkya Kapre, Abhishek Singh, V Ajith Singh.

Captain: Sagar | Vice-Captain: Abhishek Singh.

MUM vs TAM Predicted Playing 7

U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, V Ajith Kumar, Harendra Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, Sunil Siddhgavali, Rinku HC, Ajinkya Kapre.

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Manjeet, M Abhishek, PO Surjeet Singh, Sagar, Sahil Singh, Mohit.