U Mumba have five wins and three losses to their kitty and are coming into this match after registering back-to-back wins and will be looking to make it three wins in a row. Guman Singh has been a top raider for U Mumba with 61 raid points. The energetic raider has been aided by Jai Bhagwan and Ashish who have scored 32 and 31 raid points respectively. Telugu Titans, on the other hand, will desperately look to bounce back after their six-match winless run. The Hyderabad-based franchise have secured one win and have eight losses against their name. Siddharth Desai has been the best raider for the Titans with 36 raid points but he will look to improve with more successful raids on the mat.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

MUM vs TEL Dream11 Team

Vishal Bhardwaj, Mohit, Harendra Kumar, Surinder Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Monu Goyat and Guman Singh.

Captain: Guman Singh, Vice-Captain: Surinder Singh.

MUM vs TEL Predicted Playing 7

U Mumba: Vijay Kumar, Adarsh T, Parvesh Bhainswal, Surjeet Singh, Vinay, Siddharth Desai, and Monu Goyat.



Telugu Titans: Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Gaurav Khatri, Sanket Sawant, Fazel Atrachali, and Rakesh Ram.