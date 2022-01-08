Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 41 Between MUM vs TEL at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 8:30 PM IST: U Mumba will face the Telugu Titans in the second Triple Panga match scheduled for Pro Kabaddi Season 8 tonight. Season 2 winners U Mumba have looked good in PKL 8 so far. The Mumbai-based franchise holds fifth place on the table with 20 points in six names. The Titans will be aiming to win their first game of the season. U Mumba are unbeaten in their last four games, recording one win and three draws. In their last match, in the match by Fazel Atrachali held the Haryana Steelers 24-24. The Telugu Titans, on the other hand, are in 12th place, having scored just 10 points in their first six games. The Titans have recorded four straight defeats so far this season.

Match: U Mumba vs Telugu Titans, Match 41, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 8th January.

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

MUM vs TEL Dream11 Team

Rinku HC, Mohsen Maghsodlou, Ankit Beniwal, Rajnish, V. Ajith Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, Surinder Singh,

Captain: V. Ajith Kumar Vice-Captain: Rajnish

MUM vs TEL Predicted Playing 7

U Mumba

Harendra Kumar, Mohsen Maghsodlou, V. Ajith Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, Abhishek Singh, Rinku, Ashish Sangwan,

Telugu Titans

Rajnish, Ruturaj Koravi, C. Arun, Sandeep Kandola, Ankit Beniwal, Surinder Singh, Rohit Kumar,