Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

MUM vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match Between U Mumba vs Telugu Titans at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 8:30 PM IST January 22 Saturday: After struggling through the eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), the Telugu Titans finally able to win a match when they edged Jaipur Pink Panthers 35-34 on Wednesday.Also Read - GUJ vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 63 Between Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 8:30 PM IST January 18 Tuesday

Telugu Titans will now be facing a U Mumba team that has problems of its own. While the Titans are placed last in the points table, Mumba are not doing much better either. They are currently ninth, having won just three matches so far this season. Also Read - JAI vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 12 Between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST December 30 Thursday

Match: U Mumba vs Telugu Titans, Match Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 22th January. Also Read - PKL: Tamil Thalaivas Tie U Mumba 30-30 in Closely Fought Match

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: Saturday (January 22) 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

MUM vs TEL Dream11 Team

Abhishek Singh, V Ajith, Fazel Atrachali, Rinku, Rajnish, Adarsh T, Ankit Beniwal, Surinder Singh

Captain: Rinku Vice-captain: Ankit Beniwal

MUM vs TEL Predicted Playing 7

U Mumba

Abhishek Singh, V Ajith, Fazel Atrachali, Rinku, Ajinkya Kapre, Ashish Sangwan, Harendra Kumar

Telugu Titans

Rajnish, Adarsh T, Ankit Beniwal, Surinder Singh, Sandeep Kandola, Prince D, C Arun