MUM vs UP, Ranji Trophy Semi-Final, Fantasy Hints: Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh, Playing 11s For Today's Match Chinnaswamy, 9.30 AM IST June 14, Tuesday:

MUM vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MUM vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction, MUM vs UP Fantasy Cricket Prediction, MUM vs UP Playing 11s, Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh 2022 Live Streaming, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh, Fantasy Playing Tips – MUM vs UP, Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh 2022, Ranji Trophy 2022

TOSS – Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh semi-final toss will take place at 9 AM IST

Time – June 14, 9:30 AM IST



Venue: M. Chinnaswamy

MUM vs UP My Dream 11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Aditya Tare

Batters: Prithvi Shaw, Suved Parkar, Priyam Garg, Karan Sharma

All-rounders: Shams Mulani, Yash Dayal

Bowlers: Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Kumar, Ankit Rajpoot

Predicted Playing XI

Mumbai Predicted Line-up: Prithvi Shaw (c), Armaan Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Aditya Tare (wk), Dhawal Kulkarni, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande

Uttar Pradesh Predicted Line-up: Karan Sharma (c), Rinku Singh, Aryan Juyal, Samarth Singh, Priyam Garg, Prince Yadav, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shivam Mavi, Ankit Rajpoot, Yash Dayal, Saurabh Kumar

