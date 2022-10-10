MUM vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

U Mumba vs UP Yoddha Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Match 10 Between MUM vs UP at Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST. After a loss in the opening match of vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9, U Mumba will be keen to get their first win of the season. They will take on U.P. Yoddhas in their second match of the season and will need a more complete performance to get the better of the Yoddhas. U Mumba will also hope that Ashish, who scored seven raid points in the first game of the season, can continue performing similarly. U.P. Yoddhas, on the other hand, will be confident about securing back-to-back wins after edging past Jaipur Pink Panthers in their season opener. Their first encounter of the season witnessed Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill and Rohit Tomar make their presence felt in attack. They will be eager to build on their opening night win in Season 9 and hope that the likes of Pardeep and Gill can continue their winning momentum when they square off against the Season 2 champions.Also Read - LIVE PKL Score, Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Dabang Delhi Lead Gujarat Giants 21-17 at Half-Time

Match: U Mumba vs UP Yoddha, Match 10, Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23, 10 October Also Read - VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022, Day 4 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST. Also Read - DEL vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 11 Between Dabang Delhi KC vs Gujarat Giants at Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 8:30 PM IST Oct 10 Mon

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

MUM vs UP Dream11 Team

Sumit, Rinku-HC, and Shubham Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal, and Ashish.

Captain: Sumit, Vice-Captain: Pardeep Narwal.

MUM vs UP Predicted Playing 7

U Mumba: Guman Singh, Ashish, Kiran Magar, Jai Bhagwan, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, and Rinku.

UP Yoddha: Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal, Rohit Tomar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, and Shubham Kumar.