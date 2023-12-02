By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
MUM vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: UP Yoddhas will lock horns against defending champions U Mumba for the opening leg of Pro Kabaddi League season 10 on Saturday. Pardeep Narwal will be leading UP Yoddhas and the tournament returns to the home and away format for the first time post-COVID-19. The opening night of the 10th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League will be a double header which will see UP Yoddhas take the mat in the second and final game of the night. U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Between MUM vs UP. Also Check U Mumba Dream 11 Team Player List, UP Yoddhas Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.
Match: U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas, Match 2, Pro Kabaddi League 2023, December 2.
Match Toss: 8:55 PM IST.
Date and Time: 9 PM IST.
MUM vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction
Players- Nitesh Kumar, Surinder Gill, Mahender Singh, Guman Singh, Surinder Singh
Captain- Vijay Malik
Vice Captain- Guman Singh
Squads
U Mumba: Girish Maruti Ernak, Mahendra Singh, Guman Singh, Amir Mohammad Zafardanesh, Alireza Mirzaeian, Rohit Yadav, Kunal, Visvanath V, Saurav Parthe, Surinder Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Heidarali Ekrami, Shivam, Shivansh Thakur, Pranay, Vinay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin
Telugu Titans: Mahipal, Vijay Malik, Samuel Wafala, Helvic Wanjala, Harendra Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Gurdeep, Kiran Laxman Magar, Nitin Panwar, Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill, Anil Kumar
