Home

Sports

MUM vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 2 Between U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas In Ahmedabad at 9 PM IST December 2 Sat

MUM vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 2 Between U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas In Ahmedabad at 9 PM IST December 2 Sat

U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Between MUM vs UP. Also Check U Mumba Dream 11 Team Player List, UP Yoddhas Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

MUM vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League

MUM vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: UP Yoddhas will lock horns against defending champions U Mumba for the opening leg of Pro Kabaddi League season 10 on Saturday. Pardeep Narwal will be leading UP Yoddhas and the tournament returns to the home and away format for the first time post-COVID-19. The opening night of the 10th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League will be a double header which will see UP Yoddhas take the mat in the second and final game of the night. U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Between MUM vs UP. Also Check U Mumba Dream 11 Team Player List, UP Yoddhas Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Trending Now

Match: U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas, Match 2, Pro Kabaddi League 2023, December 2.

You may like to read

Match Toss: 8:55 PM IST.

Date and Time: 9 PM IST.

MUM vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction

Players- Nitesh Kumar, Surinder Gill, Mahender Singh, Guman Singh, Surinder Singh

Captain- Vijay Malik

Vice Captain- Guman Singh

Squads

U Mumba: Girish Maruti Ernak, Mahendra Singh, Guman Singh, Amir Mohammad Zafardanesh, Alireza Mirzaeian, Rohit Yadav, Kunal, Visvanath V, Saurav Parthe, Surinder Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Heidarali Ekrami, Shivam, Shivansh Thakur, Pranay, Vinay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin

Telugu Titans: Mahipal, Vijay Malik, Samuel Wafala, Helvic Wanjala, Harendra Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Gurdeep, Kiran Laxman Magar, Nitin Panwar, Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill, Anil Kumar

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.