U Mumba vs UP Yoddha Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 25 Between MUM vs UP at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 7:30 PM IST: U Mumba did a great job in their last game against the Jaipur Pink Panthers, beating them 37-28 to record their second win of the season. Strikers V Ajith Kumar and Abhishek Singh hit the Super 10, and captain Fazel Atrachali had a very good season, scoring three points. U Mumba’s big guns were shooting at all cylinders, and they will want to repeat that on Saturday. In their last outing, the U.P. Yoddha fought valiantly and defended their best to secure a tie against the Gujarat Giants. Pardeep Narwal showed off a glimpse of what the world has become accustomed to and hit his second Super 10 this season. Surender Gill continued his excellent form as the defense team also took a stand against the successful offensive team. U.P. Yoddha is slowly gaining its rhythm, and once it has hit the top gear, it will be difficult to contain it.Also Read - Pro Kabaddi League Season 8: Gujarat Giants To Take On Haryana Steelers For Play-off Position

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

MUM vs UP Dream11 Team

Prediction: Sumit, Rinku HC, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, V Ajith Kumar, Pardeep Narwal.

Captain: Ajit Kumar Vice-Captain: Pradeep Narwal.

MUM vs UP Predicted Playing 7

U Mumba

Harendra Kumar, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, V Ajith, Rinku, Fazel Atrachali, Abhishek Singh, Sunil Siddhgavali

UP Yoddha

Nitesh Kumar, Gurdeep, Rohit Tomar, Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Sumit,