MUM-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction, WPL 2024, Match 6: All You Need To Know

Defending Champions Mumbai Indians will lock horns against UP Warriorz for match 6 of the ongoing Women's Premier League 2024 match which will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. MI will look to maintain their winning streak when they face UP Warriorz in the upcoming clash of WPL.

MUM-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Grace Harris(c)

All-rounders: Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Nat-Sciver Brunt, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma(vc)

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque.

MUM-W vs UP-W Probable Playing XIs

MUM-W: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Amelia Kerr, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Saika Ishaque, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Humaira Kazi

UP-W: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Shweta Sehrawat, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anjali Sarvani, Saima Thakor.

Squads

MUM-W: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan

UPW: Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell (withdrawn, replaced by Chamari Athapaththu), Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Danni Wyatt, Vrinda Dinesh, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana

