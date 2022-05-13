Mumbai: Nine titles between them in 15 seasons means Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have dominated IPL ever since its inception. But 2022 was different, not just because of the addition of two new teams. It was different because Chennai and Mumbai – who are the traditional heavyweights – have crashed out of the playoffs race with 11 games still to be played. While both sides are facing the heat, ex-English captain Michael Vaughan reckons it is an end of an era in IPL.Also Read - Have we Seen The Last of Kieron Pollard? Piyush Chawla, Sanjay Manjrekar React After Allrounder Gets Dropped For CSK vs MI

"It is an end of a powerful stint in the IPL. It is dark times for Mumbai and Chennai," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz after Mumbai beat Chennai by five wickets at the Wankhede stadium on Thursday.

Following a dismal season at CSK, Vaughan reckons Jadeja's time at Chennai is over. "I don't know what his injury is. I don't know how much he has been affected by the captaincy. I'm not too sure how much he's been affected by bubble life. You got to remember that these players have been in a bubble and for some players, it's just driving them mad. They just can't cope with the bubble, being restricted," Vaughan told Cricbuzz ahead of the game.

MI shot CSK out for 97 with pacer Daniel Sams (3/16 from 4 overs) running though the MS Dhoni-led side’s top-order with three quick wickets in a fiery opening spell, and then huffed and puffed to overhaul the small target of 98 with 31 balls to spare.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings: 97 all out in 16 overs (Mahendra Singh Dhoni 36 not out; Daniel Sams 3/16). Mumbai Indians: 103/5 in 14.5 overs (Tilak Varma 34 not out; Mukesh Choudhary 3/23).