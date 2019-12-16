Mumbai City FC’s stunning 3-2 victory over Bengaluru FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) match on Sunday was marred with controversy. During the post-match press conference, MCFC head coach Jorge Costa alleged that the referee called one of his players a monkey, a charge which the All India Football Federation (AIFF) will investigate.

Costa read out a statement which stated that Saudi Arabian referee Turki Alkhudhayr called Gabonese player Serge Kevyn a monkey and “made some gestures” which were disrespectful.

“I am speaking about the respect that he (the match official) did not have today with one player – Serge Kevyn, that during the game, this referee made some gestures, calling him a monkey. And this, there are things, that I cannot close my eyes,” Costa said.

“ISL, they need foreigners. With all respected foreigners like me, like Carles (Cuadrat), like all foreigner players, like all foreigner coaches, they need people that (they will) respect the league, the culture and they are here to work and to try that this league can everyday be better,” he added.

FSDL, the organisers of the ISL said that Costa’s remarks will be investigated by the national federation’s disciplinary committee. “ISL has asked the AIFF to investigate the matter fully and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this point of time,” he said.

As per the rules governing the ISL, all such matters are dealt with by the AIFF’s disciplinary committee. Kevyn hails from Gabon, which is an African country. He plays as a mid-fielder for the ISL club.