Kolkata: Indian talisman Sunil Chhetri will be desperate to add the coveted Durand Cup title to his illustrious career when he leads Bengaluru FC against Mumbai City FC in the summit clash here on Sunday.

For 38-year-old Chhetri, who is in the twilight of his career, the Durand Cup is missing from his trophy cabinet. It's also the same for Bengaluru FC, who have won all major Indian competitions since coming into existence in 2013, but not the Durand Cup.

BFC were the ISL 2018-19 champions, and also have six other top domestic titles to their name, and will be vying for their seventh. The final day also has an elaborate closing ceremony with patriotic songs to be played by bands. There will also be air warrior drill, dance performances by Kalaripayattu, northeast fusions as well as Bhangra.

What is the timing of the Durand Cup match Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC ?

The Durand Cup match Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC will be played on Sunday (September 18) from 6:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Durand Cup match Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC going to be played?

The Durand Cup match Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC be played at Vivekanand Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

Where can I watch the Durand Cup match Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC on TV ?

The Durand Cup match Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC will be telecast live on Sports 18.

Where can I live stream the Durand Cup match Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC in India?

The Durand Cup match Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC will be live streamed on Voot.