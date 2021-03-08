Mumbai City FC vs Goa FC Live Streaming ISL S/F

Mumbai City and FC Goa start on a clean slate in the second leg of their Indian Super League (ISL) semi-final on Monday at the GMC Stadium after the first leg ended in a 2-2 draw. Both the sides are well-balanced and an exciting game is on the cards.

The Mumbai City FC vs Goa FC Premier League match will take place on Monday, March 8.

The Mumbai City FC vs Goa FC Premier League match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

The Mumbai City FC vs Goa FC Premier League match will be played at GMC, Bambolim.

The Mumbai City FC vs Goa FC Premier League match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

The Mumbai City FC vs Goa FC Premier League match will live stream on Disney Plus Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Predicted Starting XI

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh, James Donachie, Ivan Gonzalez, Leander D’Cunha, Saviour Gama, Alberto Noguera, Glan Martins, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Alexander Jesuraj, Redeem Tlang, Igor Angulo

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Amey Ranawade, Raynier Fernandes, Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Adam Le Fondre

SQUADS

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh, Mohammad Nawaz, Shubham Das, Naveen Kumar, James Donachie, Sanson Pereira, Ivan Garrido Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Seriton Fernandes, Mohammad Ali, Adil Khan, Leander D’ Cunha, Sarineo Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Alexander Jesuraj, Amarjit Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Redeem Tlang, Aaren D’Silva, Devendra Murgaokar, Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Makan Chothe

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa, Vikram Singh, Amey Ranawade, Valpuia, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mehtab Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Tondonba Singh, Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh, Bidyananda Singh, Bipin Singh, Cy Goddard, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Asif Khan, Pranjal Bhumij, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Jackichand Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Vikram Partap Singh, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Adam Le Fondre