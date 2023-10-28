Home

Sports

Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2023-24 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Football Match Online and on TV

Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2023-24 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Football Match Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2023-24 match online and on TV.

Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2023-24 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Football Match Online and on TV. (Image: Twitter)

Kochi, Kerala: The strongest comeback often comes when one has their back against the wall, and Hyderabad FC will harbour similar hopes when they take on Mumbai City FC in the latter’s home turf in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 fixture on Saturday.

Trending Now

Hyderabad FC have missed out on positive results by slim margins this season and three straight losses have put them on the back foot. This away game against the Islanders could spur them on, given their impressive head-to-head record against the home side, from which their head coach Thangboi Singto is definitely taking confidence. Mumbai City FC have beaten them only twice in eight face-offs, with four matches ending in a draw and a couple of them in Hyderabad FC’s favour.

You may like to read

For the Islanders, a good start in the ISL has coincided with undesirable results in the mid-week Champions League matches. They have not dropped points so far in the season and will look to pick up all 3 points and go top of the table, where they spent most of last season.

What is the timing of the ISL match Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC ?

The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC will be played on Saturday (October 28) from 8:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the ISL match Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC going to be played?

The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC will be played at Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai.

Where can I watch the ISL match Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC on TV ?

The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC will be telecasted live on Sports 18 network.

Where can I live stream the ISL match Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC in India?

The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC will be live streamed on Jio Cinema.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.