Dream11 Team Prediction Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today’s Match No. 32 MCFC vs KBFC at Mumbai Football Arena: Mumbai City FC will be eyeing their first ‘home’ win of the season when they take on Kerala Blasters in an Indian Super League (ISL) game on Thursday. The Jorge Costa-managed team have played two ‘home’ games this season at their usual fortress the Mumbai Football Arena in suburban Andheri, but suffered defeat on both the occasions.

First, it was Odisha FC who stunned Mumbai with a 4-2 win here and later, FC Goa defeated the hosts by a similar margin on November 7. Moreover, this would be Mumbai’s first ‘home’ game after it was announced that the City Football Group has acquired a majority of shares in the team.

Both Mumbai and Kerala are placed in the lower half of the points table and a win would help them improve their position. Mumbai have played six games so far, of which they have won one, drawn three and lost two.

Kerala have also played six, won one, drawn two and lost three. The hosts will have their hopes pinned on Tunisian forward Amine Chermiti, who is their leading goal-scorer so far this season with 3 goals to his name. The Kerala defence will have a tough time if Chermiti fires on all cylinders. However, all eyes will be on Mumbai’s another key player their forward Modou Sougou, who hasn’t had the best time. The match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters FC will kick-off at 7.30 PM IST on Monday (December 5). The live TV broadcast of the Indian Super League will be available on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.

Kick-Off Time: The match between Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC will start at 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai.

My Dream11 Team

M Rakip, J Carneiro, S Chakrabati, S Golui, Cidoncha, P Machado, R Borges, T Rehenesh (GK), B Ogbecge, M Larbi and A Chermiti.

MCFC vs KBFC Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Subhasish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Rowllin Borges, Paulo Machado, Modou Sougou, Mohamed Larbi, Amine Chermiti, Diego Carlos

Kerala Blasters FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Mohamad Rakip, Raju Gaikwad, Jessel Carneiro, Abdul Hakku, Jeakson Singh, Sergio Cidoncha, Rahul KP, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Messi Bouli, Bartholomew Ogbeche

MCFC vs KBFC SQUADS

Kerala Blasters FC: Bilal Khan, Rehnesh Paramba, Shibin Kunniyil, Mohammad Rakip, Jairo Rodrigues, Raju Gaikwad, Jessel Carneiro ,Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Singh, Abdul Hakku Nediyodath, Raphael Messi Bouli, Lalruatthara, Pragyan Gogoi, Gianni Zuiverloon, Mario Arques, Moustapha Gning, Seityasen Singh, Darren Caldeira, Rahul Kannoly, Sahal Abdul Samad, Mohammed Rafi, Sergio Cidoncha, Jeakson Thounaojam, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Halicharan Narzary, Samuel Lalmuanpuia

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MCFC Dream11 Team/ KBFC Dream11 Team/ Mumbai City FC Dream11 Team/ Kerala Blasters FC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.