Dream11 Prediction

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Match 5, ISL 2019-20 MCFC Vs KBFC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kerala 7.30 PM IST:

City FC in the Indian Super League here on Thursday.

Roared on by vociferous home support, Kerala gave a good account of themselves in their 2-1 win over ATK and coach Eelco Schattorie will be hoping to make the maximum of their home advantage.

Kerala generally tends to do well, if they perform well at home. In 2014 and 2016, when they reached the playoffs, they had a strong home record (KBFC lost just one home game in both seasons).

“If you play at home, you have a little bit of advantage,” said the Dutchman.

Mumbai have an air of surprise around them, given that they haven’t played till now while Kerala Blasters have already given Jorge Costa an opportunity to analyse them. Schattorie felt that while it is an advantage for the visitors, he is not particularly worried.

Kick-Off Time: The match between Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC will start at 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kerala

My Dream11 Team

Amrinder Singh, Rodriguez, Rakip, Chakrabarti, Golui, Machado, Cidoncha, Arques, Ogbeche, Bouli, Bhumji

Predicted Playing XIs

Kerala Blasters Playing XI: Bilal Khan, Gianni Zuiverloon, Mohammad Rakip, Jairo Rodriguez, Mouhamadou Gning, Jessel Carneiro, Sahal Abddul Samad, Bartholomew Pgbeche, Jeakson Singh, Sergio Cidonsha, Halicharan Narzary

Mumbai City Playing XI: Amrinder Singh, Sarthak Golui, Mato Grgic, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Subhasish Bose, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Serge Kevyn, Amine Chermiti, Modou Sougou, Paulo Machado

SQUADS

Kerala Blasters FC

Bilal Khan, Rehenesh Paramba and Shibin Kunniyil, Gianni Zuiverloon, Jairo, Jessel Carneiro, Abdul Hakku Nediyodath, Lalruatthara, Mohammad Rakip, Pritam Singh and Sandesh Jhingan, Cindoncha, Darren Caldeira, Halicharan Narzary, Jeakson Thounaojam, Mario Arques, Moustapha Gning, Prasanth Karuthadathkudi, Rahul Kannoly, Sahal Abdul Samad, Samuel Lalmuanpuia and Seityasen Singh, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Mohammed Rafi and Raphael Messi Bouli.

Mumbai City FC

Amrinder Singh, Kunal Sawant and Ravi Kumar, Anwar Ali, Valpuia, Mato Grgic, Pratik Chaudhari, Sarthak Gouli, Sauvik Chakrabarti and Subhasish Bose, Bidyananda Singh, Bipin Singh, Diego Carlos, Mohamed Larbi, Mohammed Rafique, Paulo Machado, Pranjal Bhumij, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Serge Kevyn, Sourav Das, Surchandra Singh and Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Amine Chermiti and Modou Sougou

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MCFC Dream11 Team/ KBFC Dream11 Team/ Kerala Blasters FC Dream11 Team/ Mumbai City FC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Football Tips and more.