Home

Sports

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2023-24 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Football Match Online and on TV

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2023-24 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Football Match Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2023-24 match online and on TV.

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2023-24 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Football Match Online and on TV. (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: Mumbai City lock horns with Kerala Blasters at the Mumbai Football Arena here on Sunday. Both Mumbai and Kerala have played 2 matches each. Kerala have won both the matches and are currently placed 3rd, while Mumbai are placed at 6th as they’ve won once and have drawn the other. A win today for both the sides will bring them up to the top 2 spots.

Trending Now

What is the timing of the ISL match Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters ?

The Indian Super League match Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters will be played on Sunday (October 8) from 8:00 PM (IST) onwards.

You may like to read

Where is the ISL match Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters going to be played?

The Indian Super League match Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters will be played at Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai.

Where can I watch the ISL match Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters on TV ?

The Indian Super League match Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters will be telecasted live on Sports 18 network.

Where can I live stream the ISL match Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters in India?

The Indian Super League match Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters will be live streamed on Jio Cinema.

Mumbai City FC Squad: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy, Ahan Prakash, Rahul Bheke, Valpuia, Tiri, Mehtab Singh, Sanjeev Stalin, Rostyn Griffiths, Nathan Rodrigues, Akash Mishra, Halen Nongtdu, Yoëll van Nieff, Vinit Rai, Jayesh Rane, Apuia Ralte, Franklin Nazareth, Vikram Partap Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Gurkirat Singh, Seilenthang Lotjem, Abdenasser El Khayati, Greg Stewart, Ayush Chhikara, Bipin Singh, Jorge Pereryra Díaz.

Kerala Blasters Squad: Karanjit Singh, Lara Sharma, Sachin Suresh and Mohd Arbaz, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Aibanbha Kupar Dohling, Noacha Singh Huidrom, Hormipam RV, Sandeep Singh Soraisham, Marko Leskovic, Milos Drincic, Danish Farooq, Bryce Brian Miranda, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Saurav Mandal, Vibin Mohanan, Mohammed Azhar, Mohammed Aimen, Yoihenba Meitei Sukham, Freddy Lallawmawma, Adrian Nicolas Luna Retamar, Nihal Sudeesh, Bidhyashagar Singh Khangembam, Rahul KP, Ishan Pandita, Dimitrios Diamantakos, Kwame Peprah, Daisuke Sakai.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES