Kolkata: The Des Buckingham-coached Indian Super League (ISL) side Mumbai City FC (MCFC) face up to the challenge of local favourites Mohammedan Sporting (MDSP) in the first semifinal of the 131st IndianOil Durand Cup at Kolkata’s Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) on Wednesday.Also Read - Highlights Hyderabad FC vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup 2022- Qualifier 4: Nizams Reach Semis; Beat RUFC 3-1

On paper, the Islanders might be having the slight edge going into the big game on Wednesday, given the sheer menacing nature of their attacking game and the quality and experience of the overall squad. Also Read - Hyderabad FC vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup 2022- Qualifier 4 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

In football, there are quality players, good coaches, favourite teams and underdogs. There are pitch conditions and there is the home crowd and there are stakes. And all those factors converge on Wednesday at the VYBK. Expect a tight but mouthwatering game of football. Also Read - Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Durand Cup 2022, Qualifier 3 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

What is the timing of the Durand Cup match Mumbai City FC vs Mohammedan SC ?

The Durand Cup match Mumbai City FC vs Mohammedan SC will be played on Wednesday (September 14) from 6:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Durand Cup match Mumbai City FC vs Mohammedan SC going to be played?

The Durand Cup match Mumbai City FC vs Mohammedan SC be played at Kishore Bharati Stadium, Kolkata.

Where can I watch the Durand Cup match Mumbai City FC vs Mohammedan SC on TV ?

The Durand Cup match Mumbai City FC vs Mohammedan SC will be telecast live on Sports 18.

Where can I live stream the Durand Cup match Mumbai City FC vs Mohammedan SC in India?

The Durand Cup match Mumbai City FC vs Mohammedan SC will be live streamed on Voot.